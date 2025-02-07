﻿
News / World

Thailand receives 61 foreign victims of human trafficking from Myanmar

Thai authorities have received 61 foreign nationals believed to be victims of human trafficking and scam operations in Myanmar.
Thai authorities have received 61 foreign nationals believed to be victims of human trafficking and scam operations in Myanmar, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Thursday.

The rescued individuals included 39 Chinese nationals, 13 Indians, five Indonesians and one each from Ethiopia, Pakistan, Malaysia and Kazakhstan, Phumtham said during his oversight of the handover at the Mae Sot border checkpoint in Thailand's Tak province.

Upon arrival, the rescued individuals were immediately placed under the care of relevant agencies and will go through a screening process to determine their status as trafficking victims and assess any potential involvement in criminal activities, he added.

Meanwhile, the Myanmar News Agency reported that the Myanmar government remains committed to collaborating with neighboring countries and international agencies to root out online scams and gambling networks.

Efforts to gather information from local and regional sources are being strengthened with an emphasis on swift communication of any relevant intelligence. This comprehensive approach aims to eliminate these criminal activities and ensure national security, said the report.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
