News / World

Panamanian president rejects US statement on free canal transit for US gov't vessels

Xinhua
  10:20 UTC+8, 2025-02-07       0
Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino on Thursday rejected the US State Department's claim that US government vessels can now transit the Panama Canal free of charge.
Xinhua
  10:20 UTC+8, 2025-02-07       0
Panamanian president rejects US statement on free canal transit for US gov't vessels
Reuters

An aerial view shows a vessel sailing along the Panama Canal after transiting through the Agua Clara locks, in Colon, Panama, on February 1, 2025.

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino on Thursday rejected the US State Department's claim that US government vessels can now transit the Panama Canal free of charge.

At a press conference, Mulino said the US statement, made by "the entity that governs the foreign policy of the United States," is "based on a falsehood and that is intolerable."

The president expressed his "absolute refusal" to "manage bilateral relations based on lies and falsehoods," adding that he had asked Panama's ambassador in Washington to dispute the statement.

On Wednesday, the US Department of State said on the social platform X that Panama had agreed to waive fees for US government vessels transiting the Panama Canal, which would save the US government "millions of dollars a year."

Mulino also gave details of his conversation with US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Wednesday, in which he explained that he has no authority to set the canal transit fees or exempt anyone from them.

The Panama Canal Authority on late Wednesday denied that it would allow US government vessels to transit the canal for free, clarifying that no changes have been made to tolls or fees.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     