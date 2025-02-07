Trump signs executive order imposing sanctions on ICC

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC), claiming that the court "has engaged in illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel."

"The ICC has no jurisdiction over the United States or Israel, as neither country is party to the Rome Statute or a member of the ICC," the order said. The Rome Statute is the international treaty that established the ICC.

"The United States will impose tangible and significant consequences on those responsible for the ICC's transgressions, some of which may include the blocking of property and assets, as well as the suspension of entry into the United States of ICC officials, employees and agents, as well as their immediate family members, as their entry into our Nation would be detrimental to the interests of the United States," the executive order read.

On November 21, 2024, the ICC, an independent international organization based in The Hague, issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, citing alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity they committed during Israel's military operation in Gaza.

The ICC's arrest warrants at the time also included Hamas commander Mohammed Deif.