News / World

Plane with 10 onboard missing in western Alaska

Xinhua
  15:59 UTC+8, 2025-02-07       0
A plane with 10 people onboard was reported missing late Thursday afternoon near Nome, Alaska's westernmost major city, according to officials.
Xinhua
  15:59 UTC+8, 2025-02-07       0

A plane with 10 people onboard was reported missing late Thursday afternoon near Nome, Alaska's westernmost major city, according to officials.

Alaska State Troopers reported that the flight had nine passengers and one pilot onboard, adding that they were contacted by the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center at 4pm (1am GMT Friday) regarding the missing plane.

The Cessna 208B Grand Caravan aircraft owned by Bering Air was reported to have been flying from Unalakleet to Nome, according to the Nome Volunteer Fire Department.

Data from FlightRadar shows the flight last reported information at 3:16pm over Norton Sound.

The White Mountain fire chief, Jack Adams, said that the plane disappeared from the radar somewhere along the coast of Nome to Topkok.

Rescuers were actively searching a roughly 30-mile (50-km) stretch in that area, according to Adams.

"If they don't find anything, we'll probably rally another crew to go and help," he said.

The Nome Volunteer Fire Department asked the public not to form individual search parties due to weather and safety concerns.

The Coast Guard is scoping out the area and the C-130 will be flying in a grid pattern in attempts to locate the missing place, the department said on its social page.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Cessna
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     