News / World

3 Israeli hostages released by Hamas arrive in Israel

Xinhua
  19:52 UTC+8, 2025-02-08       0
Three Israeli hostages held by Hamas were transferred on Saturday from Gaza to the Israel Defense Forces and crossed into Israel.
Xinhua
  19:52 UTC+8, 2025-02-08       0

Three Israeli hostages previously held by Hamas were transferred on Saturday from central Gaza to the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency and crossed the border into Israel, the IDF said in a statement.

The three Israeli hostages, kidnapped in a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, are Ohad Ben Ami, 56, a dual Israeli-German citizen; Eli Sharabi, 52; and Or Levy, 34.

Earlier in the day, Xinhua's on-the-scene correspondent saw three vehicles of the International Committee of Red Cross arrive at the designated handover site in Deir al-Balah city.

The three hostages, appearing visibly frail and exhausted, moved onto a platform to speak first and were then handed over by Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, to the ICRC, according to the correspondent.

This release marks the fifth hostage-prisoner swap under the first phase of a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel brokered by Egypt and Qatar with support from the United States.

As part of the swap, Israel has also begun releasing the 183 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails on Saturday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     