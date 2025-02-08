﻿
China lodges solemn representations to Panama over withdrawal from BRI cooperation with China

Xinhua
  16:42 UTC+8, 2025-02-08       0
China's Zhao Zhiyuan summoned Panama's ambassador to protest Panama's decision not to renew the Belt and Road MOU.
Assistant Foreign Minister Zhao Zhiyuan on Friday summoned Miguel Humberto Lecaro Barcenas, Panama's ambassador to China, to lodge solemn representations over Panama's decision not to renew the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation with China on the Belt and Road Initiative.

Panama recently announced the termination of the Memorandum of Understanding on the BRI, to which the Chinese side expressed deep regret, Zhao said.

Under the framework of the BRI, pragmatic cooperation between China and Panama has rapidly developed across various sectors and achieved a series of fruitful results, bringing tangible benefits to Panama and its people, Zhao noted.

More than 150 countries actively participate in the BRI, with achievements benefiting the people of various nations, including Panama, Zhao said. "Any attempts to reverse course on the BRI and go against the expectations of the Chinese and Panamanian peoples do not align with the vital interests of Panama."

China respects Panama's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and advocates for equality among countries of all sizes, mutual respect, and credibility in commitments, Zhao stressed.

China firmly opposes the United States wantonly undermining China-Panama relations and discrediting and undermining cooperation under the BRI through pressure and threats, Zhao said.

China-Panama relations are never targeted at any third party and should not be disturbed by any third party, Zhao said, adding that it is hoped that Panama will exclude external interference and make the right decision based on the overall situation of bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples.

Lecaro said that Panama values its relationship with China and will promptly report to its government.

