﻿
News / World

Trump revokes security clearances for Biden's top aides

Xinhua
  12:30 UTC+8, 2025-02-09       0
US President Donald Trump has revoked former Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other Democrats' security clearances, multiple US media reported on Saturday.
Xinhua
  12:30 UTC+8, 2025-02-09       0

US President Donald Trump has revoked former Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other Democrats' security clearances, multiple US media reported on Saturday.

The New York Post, a pro-Trump right-wing tabloid, quoted Trump as saying in an exclusive interview that he had decided to strip the security clearances of Blinken.

"Bad guy. Take away his passes," Trump said to the newspaper about Blinken. As a result, Blinken would no longer be able to access classified information or enter federal facilities.

Trump said he would do the same to another seven Democrats as well, including Jake Sullivan. Before serving as former President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Sullivan was the chief foreign policy adviser to Hillary Clinton who lost to Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

The list of names targeted by Trump also included New York Attorney General Letitia James, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Biden's Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. They were all involved at some point in investigations against Trump.

Biden's security clearances were removed by Trump on Friday. The former president's daily intelligence briefings were discontinued as well.

Trump pointed out that Biden "set this precedent" in 2021, when he instructed the Intelligence Community to stop then ex-president Trump, from accessing details on national security, "a courtesy provided to former Presidents" even after leaving office.

Shortly after taking office in 2021, Biden said he did not believe Trump should have access to intelligence briefings because of his "erratic behavior" and worries that he might disclose sensitive information to others.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     