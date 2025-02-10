Romanian president announces resignation

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis announced his resignation on Monday, stating that he will step down on Wednesday.

"To spare Romania and the Romanian citizens from this crisis ... I am resigning from the position of President of Romania," Iohannis said at a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace.

"I will leave office the day after tomorrow, on February 12," he added.

The decision comes as the country's parliament is set to convene on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. local time to discuss a motion to suspend President Iohannis.