News / World

Japan's worker sentiment falls in January amid rising prices

Xinhua
  22:11 UTC+8, 2025-02-10       0
Japanese workers are less optimistic about the economy, with their sentiment declining in Jan. for the first time in 3 months as rising prices for essentials led to frugality.
Xinhua
  22:11 UTC+8, 2025-02-10       0

Japanese workers are feeling less optimistic about the economy, with their sentiment declining in January for the first time in three months as rising prices for food and other essentials led to increased consumer frugality, a government survey showed Monday.

The index measuring current economic conditions among workers dropped 0.4 points from the previous month to 48.6, according to the Cabinet Office's Economy Watchers Survey.

While some respondents noted strong inbound tourism and steady progress in passing on costs, concerns about heightened consumer caution due to price hikes were prevalent.

Retailers reported declining sales in mid-priced products, with an increasing divide between demand for low- and high-priced goods. A clothing store representative expressed worries about future consumer behavior, stating that widespread expectations of further price hikes in food and fuel would lead to even more restrained spending.

Despite the decline, the Cabinet Office maintained its assessment that the economy remains on a moderate recovery path while acknowledging growing concerns over the impact of rising prices on future economic sentiment.

The survey, conducted every month, covered more than 2,000 people in a range of industries to compare current economic conditions with those from three months earlier.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     