EU to respond to Trump's tariff announcement: French FM

  18:18 UTC+8, 2025-02-10       0
France and the European Union will respond to US President Donald Trump's latest tariff announcement, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Monday.
France and the European Union will respond to US President Donald Trump's latest tariff announcement, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Monday.

European countries should not hesitate to defend their interests in face of potential US tariff threats, Barrot told TF1 television, adding that starting a commercial war is in no one's interests.

"(Imposing tariffs) is already what Donald Trump did in 2018, and we responded. We will again respond," said Barrot.

Trump told reporters on Sunday that he will announce new 25-percent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the United States, with the official statement to be made on Monday.

Trump also said he would announce "reciprocal tariffs" as soon as Tuesday to align with those of its trading partners.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
