Macron says tariffs on EU not in US interests

Xinhua
  18:37 UTC+8, 2025-02-10
French President Emmanuel Macron has said that tariffs on the European Union are not in the interests of the United States.

"If you want Europe to be engaged on more investment in security ... which I think is in the interests of the US, you should not hurt the European economies by threatening it with tariffs," Macron told CNN in an interview aired on Sunday, stressing that Europe is a US ally.

If Washington puts tariffs on many sectors, that will increase the costs of goods and bring inflation in the United States, warned Macron.

A lot of the European savings are financing the US economy, explained the French president. "If you start putting tariffs everywhere, you would cut the link, and it would not be good for the financing of the US economy."

Earlier this month, Trump threatened the EU with new tariffs, citing Europe's huge trade surplus with the United States.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
