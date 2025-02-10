Germany warns US that higher tariffs 'harm all sides'
Germany on Monday warned that higher duties would "harm all sides" after US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose 25-percent tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.
"In the end higher tariffs would harm all sides," economy ministry spokesman Korbinian Wagner said at a regular press briefing in Berlin, urging talks to stop the duties from being imposed.
