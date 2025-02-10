News / World

Gaza is not property to be bought or sold: Hamas

Xinhua
  21:22 UTC+8, 2025-02-10       0
Gaza is an integral part of the occupied Palestinian territory, not property that can be bought or sold, Hamas said Monday.
Xinhua
  21:22 UTC+8, 2025-02-10       0

Gaza is an integral part of the occupied Palestinian territory, not property that can be bought or sold, Hamas said Monday, in response to US President Donald Trump's remarks about his country "buying and owning Gaza."

In a statement, Izzat al-Rishq, a member of the political bureau of Hamas, condemned Trump's remarks.

"Our Palestinian people will thwart all displacement and deportation plans," said the statement.

"Gaza belongs to its people," it added.

Trump said Sunday that he is "committed to buying and owning Gaza," and that the United States may let other countries in the Middle East rebuild the war-torn strip.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     