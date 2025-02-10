Gaza is not property to be bought or sold: Hamas

Gaza is an integral part of the occupied Palestinian territory, not property that can be bought or sold, Hamas said Monday, in response to US President Donald Trump's remarks about his country "buying and owning Gaza."

In a statement, Izzat al-Rishq, a member of the political bureau of Hamas, condemned Trump's remarks.

"Our Palestinian people will thwart all displacement and deportation plans," said the statement.

"Gaza belongs to its people," it added.

Trump said Sunday that he is "committed to buying and owning Gaza," and that the United States may let other countries in the Middle East rebuild the war-torn strip.