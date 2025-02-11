News / World

S. Korea's opposition parties submit bill to investigate political corruption of President Yoon, wife

Xinhua
  16:52 UTC+8, 2025-02-11       0
South Korea's opposition parties on Tuesday submitted a bill to appoint a special counsel to investigate alleged corruption involving impeached President Yoon and his wife.
Xinhua
  16:52 UTC+8, 2025-02-11       0

South Korea's opposition parties on Tuesday submitted a bill to appoint a special counsel and investigate the alleged political corruption involving the impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife, Kim Keon-hee.

The main liberal opposition Democratic Party and five other minor parties proposed the bill to let the independent prosecutor look into the allegations that Yoon and Kim were implicated in illegal public opinion manipulation during the 2022 presidential election in which Yoon was elected president.

A self-proclaimed political broker, Myung Tae-kyun, was suspected of providing fake and free opinion polls in return for various interests, such as his interference in the nomination of a lawmaker candidate of the ruling People Power Party.

Yoon and Kim were believed to have illegally intervened in the ruling party's candidate nominations for local elections and by-elections in 2022 and parliamentary elections in 2024.

Myung was indicted under detention on December 3 last year when Yoon declared an emergency martial law, but it was revoked by the opposition-led National Assembly hours later.

The Democratic Party estimated that Myung's indictment may have triggered Yoon's martial law imposition.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     