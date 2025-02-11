Strong winds, snow cause flight cancellations in Japan's Hokkaido

At least 91 flights to and from New Chitose Airport in Japan's Hokkaido were canceled Tuesday due to temporarily strong winds and snow, local media reported.

By 5 pm local time, 91 flights had been canceled as the weather agency reported that a winter pressure pattern caused strong winds and heavy snowfall near the airport, significantly reducing visibility, according to national broadcaster NHK.

Many passengers were stranded at the airport, forming long lines at airline counters while seeking alternative flights, according to the report.

Airlines advise travelers to check their websites for the latest updates on flight schedules.