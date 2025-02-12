Trump says to send US treasury secretary to meet Zelensky

News / World

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will send Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent over to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"I am sending Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent to Ukraine to meet President Zelensky. This War MUST and WILL END SOON," Trump said on social media platform Truth Social, without mentioning when Bessent will make the trip.

Earlier in the day, after the release of Marc Fogel, an American teacher previously convicted in Russia for drug smuggling and possession, Trump told reporters in the White House that he hoped the release would be "the beginning of a relationship" that might pave the way for resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

