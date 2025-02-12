5 missing after fishing boat capsizes off S. Korea's southern island

Five people went missing after a fishing boat with 10 people, including six South Koreans, three Vietnamese and one Indonesian, on board capsized off South Korea's southern resort island of Jeju Wednesday, according to multiple media outlets.

The Coast Guard received a distress signal at about 7:56pm local time from the 32-ton fishing vessel.

A 500-ton coast guard ship was sent to the scene, finding the fishing boat overturned.

Of the 10 people aboard the ill-fated vessel, the four foreigners and the South Korean captain were rescued while the remaining five South Koreans were still unaccounted for.

The Coast Guard dispatched 12 patrol boats and two rescue boats for the search operation, joined by four fishing boats, one aircraft, and three naval and local government vessels.

A high seas watch was effective in nearby waters, with the wind speed at 18-20 meters per second and the waves rising 3 meters high.