News / World

Hamas delegation arrives in Cairo to follow up on Gaza ceasefire deal

Xinhua
  23:16 UTC+8, 2025-02-12       0
Hamas announced Wednesday that its delegation has arrived in Cairo to follow up on the Gaza ceasefire agreement it reached in January with Israel.
Xinhua
  23:16 UTC+8, 2025-02-12       0
Hamas delegation arrives in Cairo to follow up on Gaza ceasefire deal
Reuters

Families and supporters attend a demonstration calling for the immediate return of hostages held in Gaza, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, near the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem February 12, 2025.

Hamas announced Wednesday that its delegation has arrived in Cairo to follow up on the Gaza ceasefire agreement it reached in January with Israel.

"A delegation headed by Dr. Khalil Al-Hayya, head of the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, arrived in Cairo and began meetings with Egyptian officials," it said in a statement.

The delegation "followed up on the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and the exchange of prisoners through technical committees and mediating brothers," it added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     