Hamas delegation arrives in Cairo to follow up on Gaza ceasefire deal

Hamas announced Wednesday that its delegation has arrived in Cairo to follow up on the Gaza ceasefire agreement it reached in January with Israel.

"A delegation headed by Dr. Khalil Al-Hayya, head of the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, arrived in Cairo and began meetings with Egyptian officials," it said in a statement.

The delegation "followed up on the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and the exchange of prisoners through technical committees and mediating brothers," it added.