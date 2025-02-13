News / World

At least 28 injured as car rams into crowd in Munich

Xinhua
  21:16 UTC+8, 2025-02-13       0
At least 28 people, including children, were injured after a car plowed into a crowd in Munich, Germany, on Thursday, local police reported.
Xinhua
  21:16 UTC+8, 2025-02-13       0
At least 28 injured as car rams into crowd in Munich
Reuters

Police work at a car that drove into a crowd in Munich, Germany, February 13, 2025, injuring several people.

At least 28 people, including children, were injured after a car plowed into a crowd in Munich, Germany, on Thursday, local police reported.

According to Munich police, some of the victims sustained serious injuries.

Bavarian State Premier Markus Soeder described the incident as a "suspected attack." Authorities identified the driver as a 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker, who was detained at the scene.

"There is no further danger from him at the moment," Munich police spokesman Thomas Schelshorn said.

Media reports indicated that the crowd was participating in a demonstration linked to a strike when the crash occurred. Bavarian Radio cited an eyewitness who claimed the driver deliberately drove into the group.

The incident comes as Munich braces for heightened security ahead of the Munich Security Conference, a major gathering of foreign policy experts and global leaders set to begin on Friday. The conference venue is located approximately 1.6 km from the crash site.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     