At least 28 injured as car rams into crowd in Munich

At least 28 people, including children, were injured after a car plowed into a crowd in Munich, Germany, on Thursday, local police reported.

According to Munich police, some of the victims sustained serious injuries.

Bavarian State Premier Markus Soeder described the incident as a "suspected attack." Authorities identified the driver as a 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker, who was detained at the scene.

"There is no further danger from him at the moment," Munich police spokesman Thomas Schelshorn said.

Media reports indicated that the crowd was participating in a demonstration linked to a strike when the crash occurred. Bavarian Radio cited an eyewitness who claimed the driver deliberately drove into the group.

The incident comes as Munich braces for heightened security ahead of the Munich Security Conference, a major gathering of foreign policy experts and global leaders set to begin on Friday. The conference venue is located approximately 1.6 km from the crash site.