﻿
News / World

Car ramming in Munich treated as murder attempt, as injuries rise to 36

Xinhua
  21:24 UTC+8, 2025-02-14       0
The number of injuries has risen to 36 after a car rammed into a crowd in Munich, Germany, on Thursday. German prosecutors are treating the incident as a murder attempt.
Xinhua
  21:24 UTC+8, 2025-02-14       0
Car ramming in Munich treated as murder attempt, as injuries rise to 36
Reuters

The car used by a 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker that drove it into a crowd is being removed, in what the Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder said was probably an attack, in Munich, Germany, February 13, 2025.

The number of injuries has risen to 36 after a car rammed into a crowd in Munich, Germany, on Thursday. German prosecutors are treating the incident as a murder attempt, according to Munich police, who held a joint press conference with prosecutors on Friday.

Police said two victims sustained critical injuries, including a young child. Investigators suspect that a 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker deliberately drove his car into a trade union rally in the city center. The man, who was in the country on a valid residency permit, was detained at the scene.

The incident comes as Munich braces for heightened security ahead of the Munich Security Conference, a major gathering of foreign policy experts and global leaders set to begin on Friday. The conference venue is located approximately 1.6 km from the crash site.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     