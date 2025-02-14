Car ramming in Munich treated as murder attempt, as injuries rise to 36

The number of injuries has risen to 36 after a car rammed into a crowd in Munich, Germany, on Thursday. German prosecutors are treating the incident as a murder attempt, according to Munich police, who held a joint press conference with prosecutors on Friday.

Police said two victims sustained critical injuries, including a young child. Investigators suspect that a 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker deliberately drove his car into a trade union rally in the city center. The man, who was in the country on a valid residency permit, was detained at the scene.

The incident comes as Munich braces for heightened security ahead of the Munich Security Conference, a major gathering of foreign policy experts and global leaders set to begin on Friday. The conference venue is located approximately 1.6 km from the crash site.