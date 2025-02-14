US to increase military sales to India -- Trump

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Washington will increase military sales to India.

"Starting this year, we will be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars. We are also paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F-35 stealth fighters," Trump told a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump did not provide a timeline or other details.

According to media reports, India has agreed to purchase US defense products worth more than 20 billion US dollars since 2008.