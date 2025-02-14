IAEA says explosion heard at Chernobyl nuclear plant site

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Friday that an explosion sounded at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant site overnight.

"The IAEA team at the Chernobyl site heard an explosion coming from the New Safe Confinement, which protects the remains of reactor 4 of the former Chernobyl NPP, causing a fire," the IAEA said on social media platform X.

The IAEA team was informed that an unmanned aerial vehicle had struck the confinement's roof, it said.