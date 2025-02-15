House fire kills 2 in Japan's Isesaki City

A house fire destroyed a residential building in Japan's Isesaki City of Gunma Prefecture on Saturday morning, leaving two dead.

The incident occurred in a rural area with scattered houses. At around 6:30am local time, a nearby resident reported to the fire department about the house flames.

The fire was extinguished approximately three and a half hours later, but the two-story wooden house was completely destroyed, with two bodies discovered on the first floor.

The police are working to confirm the identities of the deceased and determine the cause of the fire.