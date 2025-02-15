38th AU summit opens in Addis Ababa, focuses on justice, leadership elections

The 38th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly of the Heads of State and Government opened Saturday at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

The two-day summit, bringing together leaders from AU member states, is being held under the 2025 AU theme: "Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations."

Beyond the theme, discussions will cover key continental issues, including regional peace and security, economic development, AU institutional reforms, and Africa's growing role on the global stage.

A key agenda item at the summit is the election of senior leadership positions within the AU Commission, including the chairperson, deputy chairperson, and six commissioners.