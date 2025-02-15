﻿
News / World

38th AU summit opens in Addis Ababa, focuses on justice, leadership elections

Xinhua
  17:21 UTC+8, 2025-02-15       0
The 38th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly of the Heads of State and Government opened Saturday at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.
Xinhua
  17:21 UTC+8, 2025-02-15       0

The 38th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly of the Heads of State and Government opened Saturday at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

The two-day summit, bringing together leaders from AU member states, is being held under the 2025 AU theme: "Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations."

Beyond the theme, discussions will cover key continental issues, including regional peace and security, economic development, AU institutional reforms, and Africa's growing role on the global stage.

A key agenda item at the summit is the election of senior leadership positions within the AU Commission, including the chairperson, deputy chairperson, and six commissioners.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     