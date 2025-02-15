China to push for more just, reasonable int'l order: FM

China aims to push the international order toward a more just and reasonable direction in line with the wishes of the majority of countries, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

China has developed within the current international order and has benefited from it, Wang said when answering questions at the "China in the World" session of the ongoing Munich Security Conference.

Addressing concerns about the crises facing the international order, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that over the years, some have claimed that China seeks to change the current order and starts a new one; however, the country that is truly challenging the order, breaking agreements, and withdrawing from international organizations is making Europe feel the chill every day.

In response to a question regarding how to avoid double standards in applying international rules, Wang said that while different parties may have varying understandings of international rules, there should be one fundamental shared perception, which is to uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core and adhere to the basic principles of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

This should be the highest common denominator for the international community, Wang said, adding that as long as everyone agrees on this point, there will be no room for double standards to exist.

The Chinese top diplomat also stressed that China is aware of its international responsibilities and stands ready to provide more public goods for the international community.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has put forward a series of important initiatives, including the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative, to urge the international community to take action and work together to address the increasingly severe deficits in development, security and governance, Wang noted.

President Xi has also proposed the lofty goal of building a community with a shared future for mankind, calling on countries to transcend differences in history, culture, social systems and ideologies to protect the only planet that humanity shares and build a global village with a shared future, the foreign minister said.

This vision not only reflects the internationalist ideals of the CPC members, but also embodies the traditional Chinese concept of "all under heaven belongs to the people," and this has garnered increasing understanding, recognition and support from many countries, Wang said.

China will continue to contribute to the implementation of these important initiatives and concepts, he added.