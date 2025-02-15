News / World

OpenAI board rejects Elon Musk-led buyout offer

AFP
  12:30 UTC+8, 2025-02-15       0
OpenAI's board chairman on Friday said it has unanimously rejected an Elon Musk-led offer to buy the hot artificial intelligence company for US$97.4 billion.
AFP
  12:30 UTC+8, 2025-02-15       0

OpenAI's board chairman on Friday said it has unanimously rejected an Elon Musk-led offer to buy the hot artificial intelligence company for US$97.4 billion.

"OpenAI is not for sale, and the board has unanimously rejected Mr. Musk's latest attempt to disrupt his competition," chairman of the board Bret Taylor said in a statement posted by the company on Musk-owned X, formerly Twitter.

"Any potential reorganization of OpenAI will strengthen our nonprofit and its mission to ensure AGI (artificial general intelligence) benefits all of humanity," the statement continued.

Musk filed court documents on Wednesday saying that he would withdraw the offer to buy OpenAI if its board returns the artificial intelligence pioneer to a non-profit "charity" model.

OpenAI currently operates a hybrid structure, as a non-profit with a money-making subsidiary.

The change to a for-profit model – one that Altman considers crucial for the company's development – had exacerbated ongoing tensions with Musk.

Musk and Altman were among the 11-person team that founded OpenAI in 2015, with the former providing initial funding of US$45 million.

Three years later, Musk departed the company, with OpenAI citing "a potential future conflict for Elon... as Tesla continues to become more focused on AI."

Musk established his own artificial intelligence company called xAI early in 2023 after OpenAI ignited global fervor over the technology.

The massive costs of designing, training, and deploying AI models have compelled OpenAI to seek a new corporate structure that would give investors equity and provide more stable governance.

The transition to a traditional for-profit company requires approval from California and Delaware authorities, who will scrutinize how the non-profit arm of OpenAI is valued when it becomes a shareholder in the new company.

Current investors prefer a lower valuation to maximize their share of the new company.

Musk's bid, valuing the OpenAI non-profit at US$97.4 billion – approximately US$30 billion above the level in current negotiations, according to The Information – appears designed to disrupt the company's fundraising efforts.

OpenAI's Chief Global Affairs Officer Chris Lehane has said Musk's offer came from a competitor "who has struggled to keep up with the technology and compete with us in the marketplace."

Source: AFP   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Tesla
Elon Musk
Twitter
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     