4 dead after Chinese shop explosion in northern Laos

Four people, including Chinese nationals, were killed and many others injured on Friday in a fire and explosion that occurred at a Chinese-owned shop in Nami village of Xay district in northern Laos' Oudomxay province, according to the Chinese Consulate General in Luang Prabang.

The explosion occurred at around 10 am local time, said the consulate general, adding that the incident caused significant damage to surrounding houses.

The fire has been brought under control following firefighting efforts, and the injured have been transported to the hospital for treatment. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

Chinese Ambassador to Laos Fang Hong has deployed all-out efforts to treat the injured and assisted their families in handling the aftermath.

A working group from the consulate general went to the local area to provide consular protection and assistance.