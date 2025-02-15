Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad hand over 3 hostages to Red Cross
16:28 UTC+8, 2025-02-15 0
Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad on Saturday handed over three Israeli hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip.
16:28 UTC+8, 2025-02-15 0
Imaginechina
Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad on Saturday handed over three Israeli hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, as part of the sixth batch of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Special Reports