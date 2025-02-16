European allies seek united Ukraine front as US backing wavers

European leaders on Saturday scrambled to force their way to the table for any talks on the Ukraine war, as Washington announced a team of senior US officials was planning to meet in Saudi Arabia with counterparts from Moscow and Kyiv.

US President Donald Trump upended the status quo this week when he announced he was likely to soon meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin to start talks to end the conflict, leaving US allies in Europe concerned their interests would be sidelined.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff will head to Saudi Arabia for ceasefire talks with Russian and Ukrainian negotiators, US officials said Saturday, without giving details on when the meeting would happen.

Rubio had already been due to visit Saudi Arabia as part his first tour of the Middle East, which began Saturday when he arrived in Israel, an AFP journalist reported.

The top US diplomat also had a call Saturday with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, in which he "reaffirmed President Trump's commitment to finding an end to the conflict in Ukraine," spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

In Munich, NATO chief Mark Rutte said Europe had to come up with "good proposals" for securing peace in Ukraine if it wanted to be involved in US-led talks.

"If Europeans want to have a say, make yourself relevant," Rutte told journalists at a gathering of top policymakers.

Rutte also said he would head to Paris on Monday to take part in an expected meeting of European leaders convened by French President Emmanuel Macron.

A spokesman for Macron's office told AFP "discussions" were ongoing over a "possible informal meeting".

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Saturday that Europe "must take on a greater role in NATO" and work with the United States to "secure Ukraine's future".

As part of any eventual "security guarantees" for Ukraine, talks have begun in Europe over a potential deployment of peacekeepers.

But those discussions are at an embryonic stage -- and others argue the focus needs to be on building up Ukraine's own forces.