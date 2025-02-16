News / World

South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron found dead at home: police

  22:48 UTC+8, 2025-02-16
South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her house in Seoul on Sunday, police said.
Kim, who began her career in 2009, quickly gained fame in the entertainment industry.

South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her house in Seoul on Sunday, police said.

"She was found dead and there is no sign of foul play," a police official told AFP, without giving more details.

She was 24 years old.

Kim was found at her home Sunday evening by a friend who reported the discovery to police, Yonhap news agency said.

Kim is best known for her role in the 2010 movie "The Man from Nowhere", in which she played a kidnapped child rescued by a former special forces agent.

She won the best new actress award at the Korean Film Awards for her performance.

In her career, Kim displayed versatility in a range of acting roles and won several other film awards.

But her career came to a sudden halt following a drunk-driving accident in 2022, for which she was fined 20 million won ($13,800).

With negative public sentiment following the incident, she later struggled to land a new role.

