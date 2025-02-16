﻿
US navy aircraft makes emergency landing in Philippines

  19:45 UTC+8, 2025-02-16
A US navy aircraft made an emergency landing on a small island off Quezon province, east of Manila, due to so-called engine trouble, local police said Sunday.
According to the police, the aircraft was forced to land on Balesin Island on Saturday noon after its engine reportedly failed.

The people on board were safe, the police said.

Two US navy aircraft from a military base in Subic on the west coast of Luzon Island flew mechanics to the island to repair the stalled aircraft, local media reported on Sunday.

The US embassy has not issued any statement on the incident.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
