News / World

Musk's parenting paradox and grand plan for his families

  19:08 UTC+8, 2025-02-16
Elon Musk's 4-year-old son, 'Lil X', charmed the White House, but not everyone was amused - especially his mother, singer Grimes.
From high-level meetings with world leaders to SpaceX launch control rooms and now the Oval Office, Elon Musk's son Lil X has been to places many will never see.

It is no surprise that this mini sidekick stole the show during a high-profile appearance in the White House when US President Donald Trump and Musk were defending budget cuts by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) on February 11.

AFP

Elon Musk carries his son X Æ A-Xii on his shoulders while speaking with US President Donald Trump.

Born in 2020, Lil X has become a fixture at Musk's side. Even on Election Day, he popped up in a Trump family photo, with the president calling him "great and perfect".

AFP

Elon Musk at Madison Square Garden in New York City last October with his mother Maye Musk and son X Æ A-Xii.

At the White House, Musk struggled to stay focused as his son playfully mimicked his gestures, made faces, and even climbed onto his shoulders, at one point poking his father's ears.

Reuters

Elon Musk speaks as he carries his son X Æ A-Xii on his shoulders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.

"I'm sorry, he even sticks his fingers in my ears," Musk laughed.

The internet couldn't get enough.

"Lil X steals all the attention!" one comment read.

"The coolest kid in the White House!" another added.

The White House X account posted the photo of Lil X ride on his father's shoulders on Thursday.

Lil X, seems to be Musk's favorite.

From the moment he was born, Musk has showered him with attention, famously posing in a "Occupy Mars" T-shirt while cradling the newborn - a rare fatherly moment from the Tesla CEO.

In 2020, Grimes andMusk welcomed their first child together - a son they named X Æ A-12.

Family feuds and public exposure

While Musk clearly adores Lil X, not everyone was thrilled about his White House appearance - including his mother, musician Grimes.

"He should not be in public like this," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in response to a post praising their son. "I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh."

Lil X's mother Grimes is not completely happy seeing her boy out in public.

And it's not just Grimes who has had issues with Musk's parenting. His relationship with his 21-year-old daughter, Vivian, is far more strained.

Vivian legally changed her name and gender and has cut all ties with Musk, citing his outspoken views against transgender rights.

"I no longer wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form," she wrote in a court petition.



Threads

Vivian, now 21, took to Threads (instead of her father's platform, X) to express her grievances, accusing him of being an absent parent and criticizing his harsh treatment of her during childhood for being "queer and feminine".

Musk, in turn, has expressed regret over losing contact with Vivian.

"I lost my son, essentially," he said in an interview last year. "He was killed by the woke mind virus," CNN reported.

Musk's growing family and a $35M housing plan

As an advocate for population growth, Musk has fathered 12 children with three different women - although his firstborn son tragically passed away as an infant.

In the past, Musk claimed to have sold nearly all his properties, living in a small prefab home in Texas.

But he's had a change of heart, splurging US$35 million on three mansions in Austin, Texas - including a Tuscan-style villa and a six-bedroom estate, according to a New York Times article last October.

His grand plan? To bring all 11 surviving children and their three mothers under one roof.

Musk reportedly believes cohabitation will strengthen family bonds and teach his children teamwork.

Family fun with the kids.

"Civilization will collapse if people stop having kids"

Musk has long warned about declining birth rates, arguing that "low and rapidly declining birth rates are "one of the biggest risks to civilization," according to an interview he did with the Wall Street Journal's CEO Council Summit in 2021.

Shivon Zilis, the Neuralink executive who bore Musk twins, seemingly shares this belief. She admired Musk's ability of maintaining a hands-on approach with their children in past interviews, despite the man's super busy and unconventional lifestyle.

A photo of Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis with their twins in September 2023.

A new addition: Musk's 13th child

In the latest twist to Elon Musk's family saga, author Ashley St. Clair revealed on social media that she welcomed Musk's 13th child five months ago.

The author announced on February 15, that she is the mother of the Tesla founder's thirteenth child.

To protect the child's privacy, she had kept the news under wraps until now, but with tabloids picking up the story, she decided to go public.

She emphasized the need to safeguard his privacy and safety, as media outlets began to speculate about his identity.

Author St. Clair with her book.

Source: SHINE
