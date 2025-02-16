Israeli airstrike kills 3 police officers in southern Gaza
An Israeli airstrike killed at least three police officers in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to Palestinian and Israeli sources.
An Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement that the strike, carried out by a drone in southern Gaza, targeted "several armed individuals" who were "moving toward" Israeli troops.
The Palestinian Interior and National Security Ministry said in a statement that the officers were hit while securing humanitarian aid in the Al-Shawka area east of Rafah.
The ministry condemned the attack and urged international mediators to pressure Israel to halt strikes on police forces, who the ministry said are a civilian body responsible for maintaining public order.
Israel has conducted multiple airstrikes in Gaza despite a fragile ceasefire with Hamas that took effect on January 19.