Israeli airstrike kills 3 police officers in southern Gaza

Xinhua
  19:48 UTC+8, 2025-02-16
An Israeli airstrike killed at least three police officers in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to Palestinian and Israeli sources.
Xinhua
  19:48 UTC+8, 2025-02-16       0

An Israeli airstrike killed at least three police officers in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to Palestinian and Israeli sources.

An Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement that the strike, carried out by a drone in southern Gaza, targeted "several armed individuals" who were "moving toward" Israeli troops.

The Palestinian Interior and National Security Ministry said in a statement that the officers were hit while securing humanitarian aid in the Al-Shawka area east of Rafah.

The ministry condemned the attack and urged international mediators to pressure Israel to halt strikes on police forces, who the ministry said are a civilian body responsible for maintaining public order.

Israel has conducted multiple airstrikes in Gaza despite a fragile ceasefire with Hamas that took effect on January 19.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
