News / World

UN chief calls for reparatory justice to heal historical grievances

Xinhua
  20:33 UTC+8, 2025-02-16       0
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for urgency to put in place a reparatory justice framework to heal historical grievances of the people of Africa.
Xinhua
  20:33 UTC+8, 2025-02-16       0

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for urgency to put in place a reparatory justice framework to heal historical grievances of the people of Africa and their descendants.

The secretary-general made the call at the opening of the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) that kicked off Saturday in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

"The world must never forget that Africa is the victim of two colossal and compounded injustices, colonialism and the trans-Atlantic slave trade," said Guterres, highlighting that their impact continues to affect the people of African descent to date.

The AU stated that legacies of colonialism, trans-Atlantic slavery, apartheid, and systemic racial discrimination have left socio-economic, cultural, and psychological scars across the African people.

This year's summit is held under the theme "Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations."

Africa was under colonial domination when today's multilateral system was created, and that injustice endures, said Guterres, describing the current international financial architecture as "outdated, dysfunctional and unfair."

"There is no excuse that Africa still lacks permanent representation in the 21st century," Guterres told African leaders, noting that the UN would strive for fair representation of Africa in the global governance.

Decolonization alone in itself was not a panacea, Guterres said, noting that political independence did not free countries from structures which were founded on exploitation and decades of economic, social and institutional under-investments.

The secretary-general said the UN is introducing a new pact to reform the current international financial architecture in a way that reflects today's world economy, ensures fair representation, and promotes debt relief.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     