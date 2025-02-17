Russia, US to prepare talks on Ukraine, meeting between presidents

Russian and US envoys will prepare possible talks on Ukrainian settlement and organize a meeting of their presidents during a Tuesday meeting in Saudi Arabia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said here Monday.

Peskov said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Aide to the President of Russia Yuri Ushakov on Monday were flying to Riyadh on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that they will meet with US representatives on Tuesday.

Lavrov and Ushakov will report to Putin on the results of the talks there, he said.

The representatives from the US side will be Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Middle East Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, NBC News reported.

Putin and US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation on Feb. 12, during which the two leaders agreed to keep personal contacts, including arranging a meeting in the future.