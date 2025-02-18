Plane overturns during landing at Toronto's Pearson airport

A Delta Air Lines plane arriving from Minneapolis Monday afternoon crashed and overturned at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada, injuring 15 passengers.

According to local media, three people, including a child, sustained critical injuries. The 12 others were also taken to local hospitals with mild injuries.

The US Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the accident happened at around 2:45 pm local time.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it will be in charge of the investigation and provide updates.

Canadian Transportation Minister Anita Anand confirmed in her social media account that all 80 passengers onboard have been accounted for.

"I'm closely following the serious incident at the Pearson Airport involving Delta Airlines flight 4819 from Minneapolis," she said.

Pearson airport's runways will be closed until at least Tuesday.