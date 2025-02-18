News / World

No specific date set for Putin-Trump talks

Xinhua
  22:52 UTC+8, 2025-02-18
No specific date has been set yet for a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, local media reported Tuesday, citing Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov following talks with US officials in Riyadh.

Moscow and Washington agreed to work together to create necessary conditions for the meeting, said Ushakov.

"We agreed to take each other's interests into account, while also advancing bilateral relations since both Moscow and Washington are interested in this," he added.

Ushakov said that both sides "outlined their fundamental approaches" on Ukraine and agreed that negotiating teams from both countries would remain in contact.

However, he acknowledged that it remains unclear whether their positions are aligning.

The high-level talks between Russian and US officials began in Riyadh on Tuesday. The Russian delegation, led by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ushakov, met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Rubio was accompanied by National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and US special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

The talks, which lasted around four and a half hours, focused on restoring Russia-US ties and exploring possible negotiations on Ukraine.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
