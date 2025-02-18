News / World

Myanmar arrests 273 illegal foreign entrants in telecom fraud crackdown

Myanmar authorities on Monday arrested 273 foreign nationals who had illegally entered the country in Myawaddy township of Kayin state, the Information Team of Myanmar's State Administration Council said.

The team said they were arrested in the areas of Shwe Kokko and KK Park.

A total of 1,303 foreign nationals were arrested for illegally entering Myanmar from January 30 to Monday, the team said.

These are part of the government's efforts to crack down on illegal online gambling, telecom fraud, and crimes in border areas, it added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
