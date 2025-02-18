News / World

Europe should continue supporting Ukraine, reject peace of dictate, says Scholz

Xinhua
  08:36 UTC+8, 2025-02-18       0
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday that Europe should continue to support Ukraine, emphasizing that no peace of dictate can be imposed on the country.
Xinhua
  08:36 UTC+8, 2025-02-18       0
Europe should continue supporting Ukraine, reject peace of dictate, says Scholz
Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as he arrives for a meeting with European leaders on Ukraine and European security at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on February 17, 2025.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday that Europe should continue to support Ukraine, emphasizing that no peace of dictate can be imposed on the country.

"Ukraine should have confidence in us. It is clear that we should continue to support Ukraine," Scholz said after attending an emergency meeting convened by French President Emmanuel Macron on the eve of the Russian-US talks set to take place Tuesday in Riyadh.

"No peace of dictate can be imposed on Ukraine... Ukraine cannot accept everything that is presented to it under any conditions," he added.

The German chancellor urged Europe and the United States to act together for collective security. "There must be no division of security and responsibility between Europe and the United States," he said. "NATO is based on the fact that we always act together and share the risks... This must not be called into question."

Regarding reports on the possibility of European countries sending ground troops to Ukraine as part of a "peacekeeping" mission, Scholz dismissed these discussions as "totally premature." However, he stated that European nations are prepared to "spend at least two percent" of their gross domestic product on strengthening Europe's defense.

"If European states spend more, Germany supports ensuring that this expenditure is not factored into European budget deficits calculations," he added.

Monday's gathering brought together leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the European Commission, along with representatives from European countries including France, Germany, Britain, Poland, Spain, Italy, Denmark and the Netherlands.

The meeting aimed to coordinate a common European response ahead of the Russian-US talks. Neither Brussels nor Kiev has been invited to the negotiations.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     