Europe should continue supporting Ukraine, reject peace of dictate, says Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday that Europe should continue to support Ukraine, emphasizing that no peace of dictate can be imposed on the country.

"Ukraine should have confidence in us. It is clear that we should continue to support Ukraine," Scholz said after attending an emergency meeting convened by French President Emmanuel Macron on the eve of the Russian-US talks set to take place Tuesday in Riyadh.

"No peace of dictate can be imposed on Ukraine... Ukraine cannot accept everything that is presented to it under any conditions," he added.

The German chancellor urged Europe and the United States to act together for collective security. "There must be no division of security and responsibility between Europe and the United States," he said. "NATO is based on the fact that we always act together and share the risks... This must not be called into question."

Regarding reports on the possibility of European countries sending ground troops to Ukraine as part of a "peacekeeping" mission, Scholz dismissed these discussions as "totally premature." However, he stated that European nations are prepared to "spend at least two percent" of their gross domestic product on strengthening Europe's defense.

"If European states spend more, Germany supports ensuring that this expenditure is not factored into European budget deficits calculations," he added.

Monday's gathering brought together leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the European Commission, along with representatives from European countries including France, Germany, Britain, Poland, Spain, Italy, Denmark and the Netherlands.

The meeting aimed to coordinate a common European response ahead of the Russian-US talks. Neither Brussels nor Kiev has been invited to the negotiations.