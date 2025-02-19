﻿
News / World

Trump says to exclude Musk from space-related gov't decisions

Xinhua
  18:16 UTC+8, 2025-02-19       0
US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk will be excluded in space-related decision-making.
Xinhua
  18:16 UTC+8, 2025-02-19       0

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk will be excluded in space-related decision-making.

Trump made this remark at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in reply to a question about Musk's potential conflicts of interest amid his efforts to cut government spending, according to media reports.

"So anything to do with possibly even space, we won't let Elon partake in that," he told reporters.

The White House has said Musk would recuse himself from any conflicts of interest between his business interests and efforts to reduce government spending via the Department of Government Efficiency.

On Monday, regarding Musk's role in the Trump administration, the White House said he is a White House employee and senior adviser to the president. Musk is not an employee of DOGE, it said, adding that he has no decision-making authority.

Trump said Tuesday that Musk could be called an "employee" or "consultant."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Elon Musk
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     