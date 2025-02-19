News / World

Trump says to 'probably' meet Putin this month

Xinhua
  17:04 UTC+8, 2025-02-19       0
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will "probably" meet Russian President Vladimir Putin this month.
Xinhua
  17:04 UTC+8, 2025-02-19       0

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will "probably" meet Russian President Vladimir Putin this month.

Dismissing Ukraine's concern about being left out of US-Russian talks in Saudi Arabia on ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Trump noted during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida that Ukraine could have made a deal with Russia three years ago.

"Today I heard, 'oh, we weren't invited.' Well you've been there for three years, you should have ended it ... you should have never started it. You could have made a deal," said Trump.

Trump also said he would not oppose the stationing of European peacekeeping troops in Ukraine.

"Having troops over there would be fine, I wouldn't object to it at all," he said. However, he indicated that the United States would not participate, "because we're very far away."

Earlier Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the United States and Russia reached an agreement on four principles after extensive talks in Saudi Arabia, including the establishment of a high-level team to help "negotiate and work through the end of the conflict in Ukraine in a way that's enduring and acceptable to all the parties engaged."

This meeting in Saudi Arabia is the latest indication of a thaw in the previously frosty relations between Washington and Moscow since Trump took office in January.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     