Vietnam's parliament approves investment for Lao Cai-Hanoi-Hai Phong railway project

Xinhua
  11:17 UTC+8, 2025-02-19
Vietnam's National Assembly on Wednesday approved investment for the Lao Cai-Hanoi-Hai Phong railway project, Vietnam News Agency reported.
Xinhua
Vietnam's National Assembly on Wednesday approved investment for the Lao Cai-Hanoi-Hai Phong railway project, Vietnam News Agency reported.

According to the proposal by the Vietnamese government, the main railway line will stretch approximately 390.9 km, with three branch lines totaling about 27.9 km. The railway will pass through seven provinces and two cities, namely Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Phu Tho, Vinh Phuc, Hanoi, Bac Ninh, Hung Yen, Hai Duong and Hai Phong.

Source: Xinhua
