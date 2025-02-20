﻿
Chinese scientists collect samples near Fukushima for testing

Xinhua
  21:08 UTC+8, 2025-02-20       0
Scientists from China and other countries have independently collected samples near Japan's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station.
Organized by the International Atomic Energy Agency, scientists from China and other countries have independently collected samples near Japan's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday.

From February 19 to 21, the scientists collected different kinds of samples, including the seawater and marine life samples in the vicinity of the discharge outlets and the nuclear-contaminated water to be discharged at the discharge facility of the power station, Guo said at a regular news briefing.

"This is part of the steps Japan has promised to take on the issue of the discharge of the Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water into the sea. Going forward, we will keep you updated on the progress of the ongoing international monitoring of the nuclear-contaminated water and China's independent sampling and monitoring," Guo said.

Recently, the marine life samples that Chinese scientists collected have arrived in China. Rigorous independent testing and analysis are being carried out by professional Chinese research institutes, and results will be released in a timely manner, according to the spokesperson.

﻿
