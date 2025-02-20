News / World

At least two dead after two small planes collide in US Arizona

Xinhua
  09:16 UTC+8, 2025-02-20       0
At least two people were confirmed dead after two small planes collided midair on Wednesday at the Marana Regional Airport in the US state of Arizona.

A Cessna 172S and Lancair 360 MK II collided while upwind of runway 12 on Wednesday morning, according to preliminary information from the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Both planes were smaller fixed wing single engine planes, according to the Marana Police Department.

The Cessna landed uneventfully, and the Lancair impacted terrain near the other runway, and a post-impact fire ensued, according to NTSB.

The Marana Police Department is currently on scene at the airport.

