Trump, Zelensky trade barbs over Russia-Ukraine conflict

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday traded barbs at each other over the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday traded barbs at each other over the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Trump accused Zelensky of refusing to stand for reelection amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict in a social media post, noting that the Ukrainian leader's five-year term was supposed to run through May 2024.

Later in the day, Trump made similar criticisms of Zelensky at an investment conference in Florida, calling for Zelensky to "move fast because that war is going in the wrong direction."

The remarks came after Zelensky accused Trump of falling victim to Russian "disinformation," further deepening the rift between Ukraine and the new US administration on Wednesday.

"With all due respect to President Donald Trump as a leader....he is living in this disinformation space," he said.

Without the involvement of Ukraine, senior US and Russian officials held a meeting in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, agreeing to work toward ending the three-year Russia-Ukraine conflict and restoring bilateral relations.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
