News / World

Google pays US$339.4 million to settle tax dispute in Italy

Xinhua
  21:16 UTC+8, 2025-02-20       0
Tech giant Google has paid 326 million euros (US$339.4 million) to settle a dispute over unpaid taxes, Italian authorities confirmed on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  21:16 UTC+8, 2025-02-20       0

Tech giant Google has paid 326 million euros (US$339.4 million) to settle a dispute over unpaid taxes, Italian authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

Prosecutors in Milan launched an investigation into Google Ireland Limited after the Italian revenue agency determined that the company had failed to declare its income and pay related taxes for the period from 2015 to 2019.

Following an agreement, Google paid 326 million euros, covering taxes, fines, and interest, to resolve the dispute with Italian tax authorities, Milan Chief Prosecutor Marcello Viola said in a statement.

After the final protocol was signed on January 28, a request had been submitted to the preliminary investigation judge to dismiss the pending case against Google, he said, adding that the investigation, conducted in cooperation with finance police and the revenue agency, focused on revenues generated through the sale of advertising space.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Google
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     