News / World

Google fined multiple times by Russia for content violations in 2024

Xinhua
  17:19 UTC+8, 2025-02-21       0
US technology company Google LLC was fined multiple times by Russia in 2024 for content violations, said the authorities on Friday.
Xinhua
  17:19 UTC+8, 2025-02-21       0

US technology company Google LLC was fined multiple times by Russia in 2024 for content violations, said the authorities on Friday.

"In 2024, courts fined Google LLC four times. The total amount of fines reached 15.1 million rubles (US$170,000)," Russian telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.

The fines were issued due to Google's failure to remove extremist content, fake news, and materials calling for mass unrest from its video-sharing platform YouTube. Google was also fined for content related to VPN services and other illegal materials.

On Monday, the Tagansky District Court in Moscow imposed another fine of 3.8 million rubles on Google. This penalty was issued because the company failed to take down misinformation about Russia's Armed Forces, appeals for financing Ukraine's military, calls for mass unrest, and materials promoting non-traditional sexual relations, according to Roskomnadzor.

The regulator also noted that the content in question included videos detailing methods to bypass restrictions on banned resources in Russia, as well as information that Russian courts have ruled prohibited for distribution in the country.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Google
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     