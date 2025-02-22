﻿
News / World

Heavy snowfall continues in parts of Japan

  20:00 UTC+8, 2025-02-22       0
A strong cold air mass has brought heavy snowfall to Japan, with some areas exceeding seasonal averages.
A powerful cold air mass has brought heavy snowfall across Japan, particularly on the Sea of Japan side, with some areas reporting snow accumulation significantly above the seasonal average.

Ishikawa Prefecture experienced its heaviest snowfall on record on Saturday, with Wajima City recording 27 cm of snow in just six hours, matching the previous record set in December 2023, national broadcaster NHK reported.

Snow accumulation has also reached extreme levels in other areas, including 3.69 meters in Tsunan, Niigata Prefecture, and 3.23 meters in Hijiori, Yamagata Prefecture.

The winter pressure pattern is expected to persist, leading to continued heavy snowfall. By the evening of Sunday, Niigata Prefecture is forecasted to receive up to 60 cm of snow, while the Tohoku, Hokuriku, and Kinki regions may see snow up to 50 cm, 40 cm, and 30 cm, respectively.

The unusual snow levels are also expected to impact typically less affected areas such as central Kinki and Shikoku.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned that snowfall will continue intermittently through Monday, urging caution over potential transportation disruptions and avalanches.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Follow Us

