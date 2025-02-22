Hamas hands over body of Shiri Bibas to ICRC, senior official says

Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, handed over the body of Shiri Bibas, an Israeli hostage, to the International Committee of the Red Cross on Friday, according to a senior Hamas official, after Israeli authorities determined that a body returned by Hamas on Thursday was not her.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, explained that the mix-up occurred due to the chaos caused by Israeli airstrikes, which led to the misidentification of remains.

"It was an unintentional mistake, as the body of Shiri was mixed with others due to Israeli attacks on the area where it was located," he said.

On Thursday, al-Qassam transferred the remains of four Israeli hostages -- presumably Shiri Bibas, her two sons, Ariel and Kfir, as well as retired journalist Oded Lifshitz -- back to Israel through the ICRC.

The four hostages were abducted to Gaza during a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

However, later on Thursday, after conducting forensic analysis on the four bodies, Israeli authorities announced that the body initially believed to be Shiri Bibas did not match her DNA.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened on Friday that Israel will seek revenge against Hamas over its failure to hand over Shiri's body, saying, "We will ensure that Hamas pays the full price for this cruel and evil violation of the agreement."