﻿
News / World

Hamas hands over body of Shiri Bibas to ICRC, senior official says

Xinhua
  10:05 UTC+8, 2025-02-22       0
Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, handed over the body of Shiri Bibas, an Israeli hostage, to the International Committee of the Red Cross on Friday.
Xinhua
  10:05 UTC+8, 2025-02-22       0

Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, handed over the body of Shiri Bibas, an Israeli hostage, to the International Committee of the Red Cross on Friday, according to a senior Hamas official, after Israeli authorities determined that a body returned by Hamas on Thursday was not her.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, explained that the mix-up occurred due to the chaos caused by Israeli airstrikes, which led to the misidentification of remains.

"It was an unintentional mistake, as the body of Shiri was mixed with others due to Israeli attacks on the area where it was located," he said.

On Thursday, al-Qassam transferred the remains of four Israeli hostages -- presumably Shiri Bibas, her two sons, Ariel and Kfir, as well as retired journalist Oded Lifshitz -- back to Israel through the ICRC.

The four hostages were abducted to Gaza during a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

However, later on Thursday, after conducting forensic analysis on the four bodies, Israeli authorities announced that the body initially believed to be Shiri Bibas did not match her DNA.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened on Friday that Israel will seek revenge against Hamas over its failure to hand over Shiri's body, saying, "We will ensure that Hamas pays the full price for this cruel and evil violation of the agreement."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     