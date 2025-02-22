Trump nominates replacement for chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff

US President Donald Trump on Friday fired the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Air Force General Charles Brown, and announced his nomination of retired Air Force Lieutenant General Dan Caine as a replacement.

"I want to thank General Charles 'CQ' Brown for his over 40 years of service to our country, including as our current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He is a fine gentleman and an outstanding leader, and I wish a great future for him and his family," Trump said in a post on social platform Truth Social.

Without giving a reason for Brown's dismissal, Trump described Caine as "an accomplished pilot, national security expert, successful entrepreneur, and a 'warfighter' with significant interagency and special operations experience."

Trump said that during his first presidential term, Caine "was instrumental in the complete annihilation of the ISIS caliphate."

The nominee for the post will have to be confirmed by the US Senate before serving as the country's top military officer.